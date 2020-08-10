PIA to operate Karachi-Skardu flights twice a week

The Pakistan International Airlines, has decided to operate flights from Karachi to Skardu twice a week in order to facilitate tourists as well as residents of Gilgit Baltistan.

Informed sources said the airline’s chief executive officer has instructed the sales manager to operationalise the Karachi-Skardu route. They said the national flag carrier will operate flights on this route twice a week.

The Airbus 320 from PIA is used for this purpose. In bad weather, the flights to Islamabad will be diverted.

On August 6, Pakistan International Airlines announced a significant cut in domestic fares ahead of Independence Day. A PIA spokesman said that passengers traveling on domestic flights to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad can take advantage of a 14 percent cut through August 14.

“An extraordinary relief is also announced in terms of luggage carried by the passengers on its domestic flights as each passenger will be allowed to carry 73 kilograms during the flight,” he said.