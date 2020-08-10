PM thanks citizens for participating in tree plantation drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked all those who participated in the tree plantation drive on Sunday across the country.

In a tweet, the prime minister said: “From Lower Dir to all parts of the country; from Tigers and youth to the elderly; all came out in huge numbers to plant trees.” “I want to thank everyone who responded to my call to plant a tree today,” PM Imran added.

From Lower Dir to all parts of the country; from Tigers and youth to the elderly; all came out in huge numbers to plant trees. I want to thank everyone who responded to my call to plant a tree today. pic.twitter.com/z9UWVMbmVH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 9, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday had launched a record-breaking plantation drive in the country on the Tiger Force Day saying keeping Pakistan green was the responsibility of all citizens.

He planted a sapling in Islamabad during an event and lauded the Tiger Force for planting a record-breaking 3.5 million saplings in a day across the country.

“The 3.5 million saplings that we have planted today is just the beginning,” he added, vowing that trees would be planted in empty spaces across the country. He also urged the women of Pakistan to participate in the tree plantation drive.

He also highlighted the importance of the tree plantation campaign and lauded the performance of Tiger Force volunteers.