UNGA president-elect arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

The president-elect of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday on a two-day visit to the country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will have wide-ranging talked with Bozkir. The talks are expected to focus on the three main pillars of the United Nations which include, peace and security, development and human rights, said a statement from the Foreign Office (FO).

The UNGA president-elect will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan. On June 21, Qureshi had congratulated Turkey’s Bozkir on his election as the president of the next session of the UNGA. “On behalf of the people and government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I would like to extend my warm felicitation on your unanimous election by all member states as the President of the historic 75th Session of the UN General Assembly,” Qureshi said in a letter.