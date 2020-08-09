NAB’s focus is on logical conclusion of mega corruption cases: Javed Iqbal

Honorable Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, has said that NAB is the focal organization of Pakistan under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) as Pakistan is signatory of UNCAC.

Pakistan is the only country in the world to which China has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eradication of corruption. Pakistan and China are now jointly working for ensuring transparency in China Pakistan Economic Coordination CPEC projects. He said that World Economic Forum Report, Transparency International, Pakistan, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan has lauded NAB’s efforts to aware people about the ill effects of corruption for corruption free Pakistan. According to a survey of Gillani and Gallop Pakistan 59 people of Pakistan showed confidence in NAB. He said that NAB is the chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum. This was recognition of NAB’s excellent work as NAB is considered as a role model among SAARC countries. He said that he signed a Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Higher Education Commission to aware students of Universities/Colleges about the ill effects of corruption at an early age as youth is the future of Pakistan. In this regard, Character Building Societies (CBS) have been established in Universities/Colleges throughout the country.

Chairman said that NAB’s faith is Corruption free Pakistan and has chalked out anti corruption strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement. He said that NAB’s major focus is logical conclusion of mega corruption cases. Since NAB’s inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs.466.069 billion which is a great achievement as per the annual report of 2019 of NAB. He said that the overall complaints in 2019 were 53643 and processed 42760 whereas complaints in 2018 were 48591 and processed 41414. NAB during 2019, processed 1308 complaint verifications, 1686 inquiries and 609 investigations and recovered Rs 141.542 billion from corrupt elements in 2019. He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT consisting of Director, Additional Director, two Investigation Officer, Senior Legal Consultant, forensic expert, financial expert, land revenue expert etc under the supervision of concerned DG, NAB. He said that NAB has established its state of the art Forensic Science Laboratory in NAB Rawalpindi.

In 2019, 15747 questioned documents and 300 thumb impressions were analyzed in 50 cases and forensic analysis was carried out on 74 digital devices (Laptops, Mobile phones, Hard Disks etc). NAB has always accorded high priority for training/capacity building of its Investigation Officers and Prosecutors on regular basis on modern lines as Training is a continuous process which is an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors. He said that NAB recognizes the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. The performance objectives of training programs will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs. He said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by utilizing all its resources in all its forms and manifestations.