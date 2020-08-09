A bad start

It was hardly an ambush. Chris Woakes stole the maiden Test with his unbeaten 84 enabling his English team to come from behind and win the first Test of the three-match series at Old Trafford. Though played with no fan in the stadiums, tens of thousands cricket fans watched the match ball by ball in Pakistan and England as the sports made a comeback after months of lull in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the match began on Saturday, Pakistani stand was hopeful of winning it as England were on the struggling side chasing a victory target of 277 after its top batting squad collapsed to 117-5 on Friday, the fourth day of the match. Then Chris Woaks took charge of the match and built a partnership with Buttler and turned the table on the visiting side. Chris Woakes earlier proved to be a nightmare for the Pakistani batting lineup when he pushed his side into the driving side with his unbelievable 2-11 in just five overs late on Friday. Later, he built a 139 runs formidable partnership with Jos Buttler. With just 21 more runs away from the final shot, Buttler at 75 was trapped by leg spinner Yasir Shah who struck him lbw. Then, England were 256-6. Left-arm fast sensation Shaheen Afridi revived the lost hope only for a moment when he took the new ball, and snatched seventh English wicket, and later Stuart Broad was plumb lbw on the sweep to Yasir.

The match found Yasir Shah in an awful form who took eight wickets altogether. His unmatched spells put the English in struggling position on Friday when he stole three wickets after lunch. He devastated the batting side with his wily leg-spin spells and demolished middle and lower order with a burst of three wickets for four runs in 27 balls. This could be gauged from the fact that England were once 159-5 at lunch in their first innings, but gave up their last five wickets after the break for 60 runs. The Pakistani batting team needs an overhaul and in the second innings, it was a complete failure. By the tea break ended, Pakistan were 20-1 in their second innings. Shan Masood failed too. His earlier 156 knock in the first innings lifted Pakistan but he was out for a duck. Skipper Azhar Ali and the management needs to learn lessons from the failure and start a real match in the second Test. *