River Ravi Front project to be a game changer for Punjab: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the Ravi River Front Project would prove to be a game-changer not only for Lahore but also for the entire Punjab. He added that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is a prosperous and stable Pakistan for which he was working day and night despite all hurdles.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan’s stability in the global credit rating is a big achievement which would leave positive effects on our national economy. Talking to a delegation of party workers here on Sunday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the beloved homeland has come out of difficulties and is on the path of real development. The Government will fulfill all the promises made to the people and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has strong commitment to the nation, will make the country truly self-reliant.

He appealed to the citizens to take part in the tree planting drive launched by the Prime Minister so that the future generations could be safeguarded by preserving the environment. He pledged to plant thousands of fruit trees, out of which in Kot Lakhpat Jail alone 1200 fruit trees have been donated so far.

In his conversation, Abdul Aleem Khan said that a difficult time had passed and In Sha Allah good news will come for the country and the nation in the days to come but every citizen has to play his positive role for real change in the country. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on this occasion also listened to the problems of the people and assured them of a speedy solution.