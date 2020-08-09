Coronavirus kills 14 more as nationwide tally jumps to 284,000

Pakistan on Saturday reported 14 more deaths by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 283,787 in the country. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,071. According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 842 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Till now, 123,546 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 94,223 in Punjab, 34,539 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,214 in Islamabad, 11,821 in Balochistan, 2,129 in Azad Kashmir and 2,301 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,259 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2166 in Punjab, 1,222 in KP, 137 in Balochistan, 171 in Islamabad, 55 in GB and 58 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,103,699 coronavirus tests, with 24,366 in the last 24 hours. At least 259,604 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 801 patients are in a critical condition.

Sindh reported 300 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the provincial total to 123,546, according to a statement from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The province also reported three additional fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,262. Another 450 people have recovered from the virus in the province, taking the total number of recovered people to 115,415, the statement added.

Punjab recorded 183 new Covid-19 cases, according to the government’s portal, taking the provincial tally to 94,223. It also recorded two more fatalities from the virus, taking the provincial death toll to 2,166.

Islamabad reported 32 new coronavirus cases, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal, taking the capital’s total to 15,214. Gilgit Baltistan recorded 14 cases while Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed five, taking their tallies to 2,301 and 2, 129, respectively. Islamabad and AJK also reported one additional death each.

Another 1,505 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Pakistan, according to the government’s database. The total number of recovered people has risen to 259,604 while 801 people are in a critical condition.