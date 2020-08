With a simple picture of wedding bands, famous actress Aamina Sheikh announced her wedding on Instagram.

Celebrities are congratulating her for tying the knot.

Before posting a picture of wedding rings without a caption, she posted a picture of Bismillah. “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.”

Aamina was previously married to actor turned director Mohib Mirza. They decided to split after 14 years of marriage over personal differences.