PM requests to participate in tree plantation drive tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan has requested citizens to participate with him tomorrow in planting trees all over Pakistan.

I want everyone to join me tomorrow, 9 Aug, in planting trees all over Pak. Have asked my MPs, ministers, Chief Ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. The target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2020

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister shared that he has asked his MPs, ministers, Chief Ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign of the country.

According to the prime minister, the target is 35 lakh trees in a day. “Though we will try to exceed it,” PM Imran Khan added. He had announced to observe Tiger Force Day on 9th August across the country.

The prime minister said that he himself will become a part of the tree planting campaigns. “Ten billion trees will be planted by 2023 in Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the Tiger Force Day will be observed on August 9 to accelerate the efforts for tree plantation across the country. The Prime Minister said this while talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar here.

The Prime Minister said that the government will reopen its registration across the country. During the meeting, preparations for Tiger Force Day celebrations were also discussed. The Prime Minister asked the Tiger Force volunteers to participate in plantation campaign with full vigour.