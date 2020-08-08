No decision taken to open wedding halls, café in Karachi: Commissioner

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has refuted the reports and said that Sindh government has not taken any decision regarding the opening of gyms, restaurants, wedding halls and parks in the metropolis.

The statement came a day after the federal government announced to reopen restaurants, cinemas, theatres and parks from August 10. “The decision in this regard will be taken after approval from provincial task force headed by Sindh Chief Minister,” he added.

Shallwani said that the decision to open gyms, cinemas, theatres, parks and restaurants will be taken after approval from the provincial task force headed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Karachi commissioner also directed to immediately remove billboards and other advertisement material from the city’s streets in order to avoid loss of human life and damage to property.

He directed the concerned authorities to remove these boards in line with an earlier Supreme Court order and submit daily reports on the matter to the commissioner’s office.