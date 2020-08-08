Narowal Sports Complex: NAB Finalizes Reference Against Ahsan Iqbal

The Narowal Sports City corruption reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal has finalized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to sources, the NAB has acquired strong evidence against the PML-N leader and he has been found guilty according to the NAB Ordinance section 9.

Earlier, NAB had converted the inquiry against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal into the investigation.

Furthermore, Ahsan Iqbal had been released from Adiala Jail, after the Islamabad High Court had approved his bail.

The PML-N leader is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.