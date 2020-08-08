Gen Bajwa expresses grief over demise of Saudi deputy defence minister

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed grief over the sad demise of Assistant Defence Minister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh.

The army chief extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and Saudi leadership. “May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace,” the army chief was quoted as saying by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Saturday.

He added the country and Pakistan Army had lost a true friend who was a shining symbol of the exemplary brotherly relationship between the two countries.