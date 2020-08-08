Cement factories affect human life in Kahoon Valley

The inhabitants of Kahoon Valley, which was once rich in natural beauty, are now suffering from various ailments including water crisis.

Residents of the area are forced to relocate due to pollution of 5 cement factories in Kahoon Valley. Water shortage in the valley has become serious.

While the pollution of cement factories has created other problems, on the other hand, respiratory, asthma, throat diseases and other diseases are also spreading which is having a negative impact on human life.

Roads at Choa siden Shah, Kalar Kahar and Chakwal have also been damaged due to cement factories. Cement-loaded trailers not only cause accidents but also kill hundreds of people.

Two cement factories DG Khan and Bestway did not even take steps to provide basic necessities of health, education and sanitation to the residents of Kahoon Valley.

These cement factories in Kahoon Valley were expected to generate revenue of Rs 12 billion per annum which was to be spent by the district government on construction and development of the district but this revenue is being wasted due to the management of cement factories and district Administration.

Human life has been paralyzed due to lack of ground water in the areas of Kahoon Valley affected by cement factories. Residents of Kahoon Valley have demanded the government to take notice.