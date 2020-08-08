England’s limited-overs tour of India postponed

England’s limited-overs tour to India, scheduled to take place in September and October, has been postponed due to disruption caused by coronavirus pandemic.

A program of three ODIs and three T20I games would have been served as preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup. England now has no tours scheduled between the end of the home summer and Christmas.

According to BCCI, “With the announcement that ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, due to take place across Australia in October and November 2020, has been postponed and the present COVID-19 situation in India, the BCCI and ECB have confirmed that England men’s white-ball tour to India, originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Program for late September to early October 2020, will be postponed until early 2021.”

The BCCI further informed that officials from England and India were in talks over dates for an all-formats England tour to India from late January to late March and India’s Test tour to England due later in 2021.

If health conditions do not improve, the fixtures could be staged in the United Arab Emirates, which will stage the lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League from September.

The only major international cricket being staged anywhere in the world at present is in England, who are hosting Pakistan in a three-Test series.