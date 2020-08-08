Lebanese president rejects global probe into Beirut port blasts

Lebanon’s president has rejected any international probe into the catastrophic Beirut port blast, saying a missile or negligence could have been responsible.

The political class has come under fire once again the explosion which killed at least 154 people and devastated swathes of the capital

The revelation that a huge shipment of hazardous ammonium nitrate had languished for years in a warehouse in the heart of the capital served as proof decay at the core of their political system.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun admitted Friday that the “paralysed” system needed to be “reconsidered”. He pledged “swift justice”, but rejected widespread calls for an international probe telling a reporter he saw it as an attempt to “dilute the truth”.

“There are two possible scenarios for what happened: it was either negligence or foreign interference through a missile or bomb,” he said, the first time a top Lebanese official raised the possibility that the port had been attacked.

What ignited the massive shipment of the chemical remains unclear – officials have said work had recently begun on repairs to the warehouse, while others suspected fireworks stored either in the same place or nearby.