Court rejects Zardari’s plea for dismissal of Park Lane reference

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad, while rejecting the pleas from former president Asif Ali Zardari on jurisdiction of court and dismissal of Park Lane reference against him, has ordered to make arrangement for his indictment on August 10 in the reference.

Judge Muhammad Azam Khan of AC took up the case for hearing on Friday. The attendance of the accused persons was marked in the court.

The assistant lawyer to Farooq H Naik on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari and Latif Khosa counsel for Faryal Talpur were present in the court.

The proceeding was deferred for some time due to non-presence of NAB prosecutor.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked the court to dispose of PPP leader’s petition and indict him in the corruption reference.

NAB deputy prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi further said that the plea cannot be withdrawn after completion of arguments. The accused are trying to delay the proceedings of the case, he added.