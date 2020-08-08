DHA Bahawalpur signs MoUs with three renowned business groups

MoU signing ceremony between Defence Housing Authority Bahawalpur and three renowned business groups was held on 06 August 2020 at food park area of DHA Bahawalpur.

MoUs were signed with PACE Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, for construction of Modern Shopping Mall & affordable housing units in DHA Bahawalpur; Delta Centauri Real Estate Development, which is part of TAS International Group, for establishment of Theme Park and Signature Villas; and SOLIS Energy Solutions, for provision of green and clean energy solution including smart metering. General Officer Commanding 35 Div, Maj Gen Muhammad EjazMirza, graced the occasion as chief guest. During his address he appreciated the achievements of team DHA Bahawalpur. He also said, these MoUs will add customer confidence and will surly add further colors to the canvas of DHA Bahawalpur. Project Director DHA, Brig Muhammad Usman thanked the chief guest for gracing the event. He welcomed honorable guests on this memorable event and said that 21′ century presents eccentric challenges and opportunities. No single organization, no matter how large or well-endowed, can address future challenges by itself. Signing of these MoUs symbolize a partnership which we believe will lead to many new joint initiatives that produce new synergies and add corporate value to the project.

PACE Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Director Shehryar Taseer highlighted how PACE Pakistan will contribute towards provision of smart homes, smart villas and establishment of biggest shopping mall at DHA Bahawalpur.

CEO, TAS Group, Tariq Sadaat, informed the audience that TAS Group having offices in 8 different countries is planning to establish Pakistan’s first world-class entertainment complex, beautiful lake, water front properties, signature villas, tallest skyscraper of Pakistan, golf course, commercial areas and Five Star resort & hotel at DHA Bahawalpur.

Chief Executive Officer, SOLIS Energy Solutions, Farman Lodhi, appreciated DHA Management and expressed his views regarding provision of green energy.

At the end, the MoU signing ceremony was held. Col Ahmed Saeed Jan (R) signed the MOUs with all three groups on behalf of DHA Bahawalpur.