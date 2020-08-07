Pakistan facing locust attack from India: Fakhar Imam

Right now we are facing locust attack from India. This was stated by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam while chairing the meeting of National Locusts Control Centre (NLCC) on Friday.

Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz, Coordinator NLCC also co chaired the meeting. Till now 4815400 Hectares(HA) have been surveyed and 1093400 HA have been treated. Right now locusts is present in only one district i.e. Tharparkar.

FAO shared its locust forecast. As per the forecast, in Southwest Asia, the situation has improved in Iran where few if any locust infestations remain. However, the current situation remains serious along both sides of the Indo-Pakistan border where monsoon breeding is underway by spring-bred swarms, including those returning from northern India, and substantial hatching and band formation are expected in August. A second generation of summer breeding will start in September. Extensive control operations are in progress in both countries.

Pakistan Meteorological Department mentioned that Rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan. Rain-thundershowers are also likely to occur in upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir. Heavy fall in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Kech and Gawadar.

It was mentioned that Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission of Pakistan (SUPARCO), is using space-based information to analyze areas with regards to their suitability as desert locust habitats based on vegetation, soil type and other factors. The results support surveillance and control operations by helping demarcate locust-prone areas. National Information Technology Board(NITB) also briefed about NLCC website.

Punjab mentioned that 14,583,148 HA have been surveyed and 458,960 HA have been treated. Recent operation is being carried out in Cholistan?Balochistan mentioned that 15,932,993 HA have been surveyed and 472,487 HA have been treated. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surveyed 8,052,726 HA and 62535 HA have been treated. Sindh has surveyed 9,460,053 HA and 101,168 HA have been treated.