NCOC prepares code of conduct to ensure social distancing, SOPs compliance

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday was apprised that a complete code of conduct was prepared to ensure social distancing, wearing face masks and standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance ahead of Independence Day and Muharram occasions.

The NCOC morning session was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The forum deliberated in length on road map and measures post opening up various sectors and upcoming two major events including Independence Day and Muharram.

The forum was informed that wearing of face masks including simple cloth masks help in containing Covid-19 spread.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that opening up of various sectors should be followed with health guidelines. The coronavirus threat was still there and if health guidelines would not be followed then there was always a threat that disease could again spread.

Asad Umar said, “People of Pakistan have been very responsive and they have shown great patience and compliance to various health guidelines. If the same spirit is followed up till Muharram it will help to mitigate health challenges.”

Asad Umar urged federal and provincial administrations to ensure public safety and well being through effectively measures during upcoming Muharram.

Federal Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and others also attended the meeting.