PIA announces 14% discount on domestic flights ahead of Aug 14

The Pakistan International Airlines has offered a 14% discount on its domestic flights ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The national airline is offering a special discount on the 73rd Independence Day. The flights will be between Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore.

The offer will be applicable from August 7 to 14, 2020, keeping in view the spirit of independence.

The airline will also allow 73 kilograms of baggage per traveller. PIA will start its flights from Multan, Sukkur and Gwadar from August 13 to revive the airline operations, which were severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.