Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) special drive to eliminate encroachments established on the green belts and beyond the plot lines has gained momentum. Massive operations in this regard are being conducted to remove encroachments from state land. During this operation several encroachments established on green belts and beyond plot lines have been demolished.

In this connection, on second and third day of the drive enforcement Directorate dismantled several encroachments established beyond plot lines by the owners of the premises in sector F-6, F-7 and sector E-7 of Islamabad. During these operations Enforcement Directorate of the Authority demolished 07 Fences / Grill, 06 Security Cabins, 03 Drop / Down Barriers, 01 Generator’s Grill, 03 Gates, 02 huge lawns, 3 wash rooms & 03 animal / bird cages in sector F-6/3, F-7 and F-8 of Islamabad. Some of these encroachments were established over around 5 kanals land while on the first day of the drive encroachments from the green belts of sector F-5, G-5, H-8, I-11 and G-9 were demolished.

Special anti-encroachment drive will be participated by the all concerned departments including ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, MCI and other concerned formations. Letters in this regard have also been forwarded to all concerned departments.

During this drive, obstructions in the roads, streets and pedestrian movement, barbed wire and fences erected around the buildings, car sheds parking and security apparatus, lawns and gardens, animals and birds cages, electric generators placed beyond plot lines and encroachments in the green belts and open spaces will be targeted. Furthermore, during this drive illegal utilization of state land in front of buildings including high-rises, commercial, industrial, institutional, government building, residential houses and government residences etc in sectorial area of Islamabad will be targeted.