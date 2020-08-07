PTI cracks open in Sindh province

LARKANA : Protest rally by PTI ideological workers against PTI provincial leadership and local leaders Protested rally against Governor Sindh, Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and Local Leader Saifullah Abro.

Rally participants laid the bodies of PTI provincial leaders Hakeem Adil shaikh and other leaders on thin beds and cremated them.

A large number of PTI workers staged a large protest rally from Insaf House Airport Road

On June 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a tour of Larkana under a plan, founding member PTI

Governor Sindh and Haleem Adil Sheikh also played a role in putting this plan into practice, PTI’s provincial leadership is ignoring PTI’s ideological workers and bringing the corrupt mafia under the label of Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf,PTI workers allege.

His host, corrupt contractor Saifullah Abro, burned the effigy of the Prime Minister through the youth under a conspiracy, Shahid Ali Rind

Workers of the PTI demanded The Prime Minister and the central leadership to take note of our grievances and suggestions and better organize Sindh.