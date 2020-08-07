Sindh Rangers at the forefront of serving the citizens in bad weather

Traffic has been severely affected due to accumulation of water on roads after heavy rain in Karachi on Friday, Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) troops reached the affected areas.

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) personnel present in the affected areas to assist the civil administration. Rangers are working with the traffic police to restore traffic flow. Young Rangers engaged in rescue work with rescue agencies.

There are severe traffic jams in different areas of Karachi including Do Talwar, Teen Talwar, Bahadurabad, Shahra-e-Faisal, Jamia Cloth Market, Star Gate, Shaheen Complex and Regent Plaza.

Due to accumulation of water in Nursery, Mahmoodabad, Club Road, Hassan Square, Gurrmandir, Liaqatabad also many motorcycles and vehicles have been blocked causing traffic jam.

Besides, there are severe traffic jams at Lines Area, Nipa Chowrangi, PIDC, Korangi Road and Qayyumabad.