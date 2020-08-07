Due to dysfunctional Local body institutions, citizens face problems and demands Local body Elections

Due to the growing sewerage problems in Faisalabad city, the citizens exploded. Citizens posted pictures of Member of National Assembly Raza Nasrullah Ghuman, Member Provincial Assembly Mian Waris Aziz and Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed on boiling gutters.

Citizens say that WASA has completely failed to solve the problems of sewerage. We have visited the offices of Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed, MPA Mian Waris Aziz and MNA Raza Nasrullah Ghuman several times but disappointed.

They further said that the members of the assemblies are not aware of our problems due to which our houses are being submerged in water today which could lead to a major tragedy. The members of the assemblies take local government funds but do not solve our problems.

Political circles also believe that due to political differences between Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed and MPA Mian Waris Aziz, these problems are increasing day by day and the only solution to these problems is local elections.