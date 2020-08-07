AC rejects the petition of Asif Ali Zardari against the jurisdiction of NAB

The Accountability Court (AC) has rejected the petition of former President Asif Ali Zardari against the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Asif Ali Zardari had challenged the NAB’s jurisdiction in the Park Lane reference. The accountability court, after hearing arguments from both sides, delivered its verdict today.

The summary judgment issued by the accountability court said that the Park Lane case was being framed and Asif Ali Zardari would be indicted.

The Islamabad Accountability Court has decided to charge Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane reference on August 10.