Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi meets UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad

President University of Management & Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad met Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi , Pakistan’s top tennis player at his office here at UMT. Aisam is a Pakistani top professional tennis player, who won many International medals for the pride of Pakistan. President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad warmly welcomed him. While sharing thoughts Ibrahim Murad showed his interest in promotion of tennis and other sports in Pakistan. Further he shared the achievements and infrastructure of sports facilities at UMT. He also applauded the noble initiative “Stars against Hunger’ led by Aisam ul Haq Qureshi under the auspices of his charity foundation, ‘Stop War Start Tennis, a campaign aimed towards a hunger free Pakistan. Ibrahim Hassan Murad expressed his full support to boost the #HungerFreePakistan movement started by Haq. He was also of the view that it would not only help people to come together and collaborate but would also convert food insecure families into a sustainable one. President UMT also shared the unique project ILM Fund, which is the largest indigenous scholarship fund of Pakistan aiming to bring higher education within the reach of students who possess the academic brilliance, but lack the financial means to fund their studies. Mr. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi appreciated UMT for its role in promotion of Higher Education.