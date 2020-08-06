Shahid Afridi reveals he is also a huge fan of ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Khan Afridi has admitted that he is also a huge fan of Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi and watching the show for the second time with his daughters.

This, he revealed in a private TV show where he and the host interviewed Turkish actor Cengiz Cos?kun, who essays the role of Turgut Alp, a close friend of Ertugrul.

He further said he is watching the drama series again with his daughters. ‘Everyone cried in my home when Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul cried on the death of Halime Sultan in the drama series,’ he added

Afridi revealed that he started watching the drama series one and half year ago and he liked it. “I finished Dirilis: Ertugrul in just 40 days,” he said.

He further said he is watching the drama series again with his daughters. “Everyone cried in my home when Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul cried on the death of Halime Sultan in the drama series,” he added.

During the interview, Cengiz Cos?kun said he received a lot of marriage proposals from Pakistani girls but he had to turn them all down because he is in love with someone else for a long time.

Regarding his future visit to Pakistan, the actor said he would visit the country as soon as the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end. He further requested Afridi to teach him cricket whenever he visits the country in the near future.