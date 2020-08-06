Hiring Esra as ambassador of Pakistani brand is slap on our faces: Zhalay

Actress Zhalay Sarhadi has said that hiring Turkish drama Ertugrul Ghazi’s Esra Bilgic as brand ambassador of Jazz and QMobile is a slap on our faces. In a statement, Zhalay said, “We have short term gains. If you have chosen Halima and made her a brand ambassador over here, it’s a slap to our faces. It’s an actual slap to our faces. Why are you borrowing a star from another country?” “Why don’t you create anything over here? Why are you afraid of creation?” she asked. Zhalay also praised Esra Bilgic and said, “She is amazing, nobody is taking her stardom away from her.”