Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha postpone wedding due to coronavirus

Bollywood weddings are always the biggest events of the year. Remember the euphoria that happened when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot?

Or when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in the same year? The same was about to happen when Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announced they would be getting married too.

However, due to the lockdown, the wedding that was supposed to happen by the end of the year has now been pushed to the next year.

Fazal talked about it and said, “Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year.”

Asked if the couple will stick to their original plan of hosting celebrations in three cities, Ali said, “We came up with that plan only so our relatives wouldn’t have to travel. We wanted to tackle each side in their own city.”

Richa also expressed the same. She said, “So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend.”