The Sinking Tourism Industry Hoping For Reinstate

The provincial government imposed ban on tourists to enter tourism spots due to coronavirus after which the district administration forbade tourists from visiting the picturesque valley across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Thousands of tourists were barred by the administration from entering tourist destinations during this summer owing to Covid-19 pandemic that caused huge traffic jam at the entry points to the districts

Among many other districts, the long queues of vehicles at Landakey, Shamozo and Sangar checkposts caused multiple problems to the residents of Swat. However, thousands of tourists tried to enter Swat on the first and second days of Eid ul Azha but they were stopped by police at the entry points.

Ahmad Ali is hailing from Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw. He has planned along with his friends to visit swat this summer but was halted at the entrance point of Swat “We had planned to visit Swat during the Eid ul Azha holidays. We started our journey after performing sacrificial rites but we were stopped at Landakey checkpost by police asking us to go back

Every summer, Tourists across the world visit scenic valley and beautiful mountains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In 2019, Pakistan has been ranked on the Condé Nast Traveler’s list of best travel destination for 2020. However, tourism sector in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was witnessing boom due to certain reforms and new policies of the government, but coronavirus lockdowns spoiled all these efforts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan also talked about damages to the tourism sector during a media interaction last week. After attending the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Peshawar, Mehmood Khan said that the pandemic had badly affected the tourism sector and people associated with tourism industry are facing a lot of difficulties due to the lockdown and government is fully aware of these problems, but it has taken lockdown measures to protect the people from the disease, Khan added

Moreover, talking to the media persons in Saidu Sharif, the chief minister said tourism industry will be reopened within a week or two if the situation of coronavirus improves because the tourism industry in the province suffered a loss of Rs53 billion due to coronavirus lockdown, Khan added

Mehmood Khan also revealed planning for plantation of one billion trees this year said that the illegal cutting of forest wood in Swat will never be tolerated and provincial government has allocated Rs19 billion for Swat Expressway which will facilitate the passengers and promote tourism, Khan concluded

The year 2019 has been a remarkable year for the hospitality & tourism industry in Pakistan. Current government developed and promoted tourism as one of its key economic drives with an aim to build this segment contributing to Rs. 1 Trillion to the economy by the year 2025. However, the sustainable, responsible and eco-tourism were introduced based on successful tourism models of other countries.

Haji Zahid Khan is the president of All Swat Hotel Association (ASHA) and also associated with hotel business in Swat. He mentioned his worries about the sessional business said that “summer is the only season in which we earn and feed our families but this year we have zero business due to corona outbreak across the world

He through light on tourism sector in Swat said that tourism was the backbone of local economy but wrong policies affected people associated with tourism industry as most of the local folks are related to tourism business, Khan concluded

For the first time, there were numerous tourism conventions arranged across the country in 2019 to bring the tourism stakeholder community at platforms to create awareness, opportunities, and promotion of industry’s public-private partnerships.

Moreover, last year witnessed the visits of several international travel bloggers including the popular Polish travel vlogger, Eva Zu Beck, American writer, and filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie etc including royal couple, Prince William and Kate who shared their experiences with the international world highlighting the beauty of hospitable Pakistan.

Recently, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has planned the ‘controlled’ reopening of the tourist areas with low coronavirus incidence. In the first phase, only families will be allowed to visit those areas while restaurants and parks would also reopen in such areas

The standard operating procedures made by the tourism department for the reopening of tourism had been notified after approval by the cabinet. According to the SOPs, hotels and restaurants in those areas will display instructions for employees and customers on how to prevent Covid-19

However, they will follow the federal government’s guidelines regarding Covid-19 testing and quarantine for international guests and inform domestic tourists about the requirement of adherence to SOPs. In addition, the eateries and hotels will record information about general health needs of a guest for assistance from local health authorities if required.

SOPS for Tourism in COVID 19

The hotels also ensure temperature checks at the entrance and if possible disinfectant walkthrough gate must be placed at the entrance.

For all pre-booked guests, check-in formalities will be completed online to reduce contact and time at the front desk, while the desk staff should wear face masks and gloves.

The hotels will also ensure that no more than two people in single occupancy room and four people in double occupancy room and where possible separate check-out counters be established.

Depending on the size of elevator not more than two people would be allowed to take a ride at the same time.

For restaurants, it will mandatory to make all serving staff wearing gloves and masks, while the number of tables will be reduced to maintain social distancing.

The SOPs declare that if possible, disposable plates and cutlery should be used and disposable napkins should be used.

The relevant district administration in coordination with the police and directorate of tourist services will ensure SOP implementation, while the area-specific implementation committee will be notified by the respective deputy commissioners.