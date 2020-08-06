Another big disaster: A fireball horror after 10 explosions leave nine dead in this big city

Nine people have died and dozens were injured after 10 gas explosions destroyed homes in North Korea. A gas cylinder ignited after a leak in Hyesan on Monday evening, according to reports.

The explosion set off the gas cylinders attached to the nearby homes. It’s thought that there were 10 explosions in total.

Six people were killed instantly while around 30 people suffered from varying degrees of burns. They were taken to a local hospital, where three reportedly died this morning.

In a similar incident, the official Iraqi news agency reported about a fire in a food and electrical warehouse in Najaf Ashraf and announced that firefighters are trying to contain it.

Sources revealed that the food and electrical storages of “Al-Quds” in the south of the province caught fire.