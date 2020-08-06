The fire at the vegetable market in Ajman was extinguished after 3 hours

A fire at a vegetable market in the UAE state of Ajman was brought under control three hours later.

Eyewitnesses say the fire spread rapidly in a few moments, but no injuries were reported.

According to sources, firefighters from Dubai and Sharjah were able to contain the blaze. Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.

There are currently no reports whether someone was hurt as a result of the Ajman market fire and firefighters are still on the scene trying to tackle the blaze that sent plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

A hospital in the near vicinity of the fire was evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the close proximity.

Many shopkeepers reported that they tried to put out the fire with extinguishers from their shops when it first broke out but it spread very quickly to no result.

The souq, which is home to dozens of traders, is a popular attraction in Ajman, drawing visitors from across the Emirates.