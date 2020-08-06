International Webinar was held to highlight Kashmir issue worldwide

Institute of Multi Track Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies (IDDDs) in collabration with Riphah Institute of Public Policy Studies orgnized a round table/ Webinar on the occasion of 5th August (Kashmir Black day) here on Wednesday.

Participants in the webinar stated that Kashmir issue has become the flash point after the abrogation of article 370 and 35-A which gives special autonomous status to the the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

British Labour MP and Defective Minister Barrister Yasmeen Qureshi on the occasion said that All routes of South Asian peace pass through Kashmir hence it needs all international organizations’ attention.

Turkish MP Aziz Babusa reiterated that Turkey will stand at every stage with Kashmir as Narendra Modi led Indian hindutwa mindset is threat for Muslim community in IOK. They further stated that Turkey will standby with their brethren in IOK.

It was also voiced on the occasion that state aggression can not prevail for long and South Africa is an example, so world conscience has to play their role on Kashmir issue.

Dr. Imtiaz said that Kashmiri people did their part with red hot blood now it is the role of the state to raise voice for them.

Miss Soraya Boyd during her take suggested that we need to reach the sane international community through tools of logic and reason.

Dr. Mobeen Shah while stating the role of Pakistan said that Kashmiris desperately need the substantiative help of the state of Pakistan to reach international Community.

The participants in round table/ webinar included Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai from USA (Secretary-General World Awareness Forum Washington- D.C), Prof.Dr Imtiyaz Khan from USA (George Washington University -Washington D.C), Ambassador, Malik Nadim Abid from USA -Secretory General HRC, Dr. Mubeen Shah from Malaysia (Ex-President of JKCCI, Srinagar IoK), Miss Soraya from UK (CEO & Founder Facilitate Global, London) Board Member IDDDS, Catherine Konstantinidis from South Africa (Human Rights defender), Munir Nusaybah from Palestine (University of Jerusalem, Palestine), Mustafa Kardman Turkey, Tugray Evren from Turkey, Dr. Asif Maqbool from Saudi Arabia, M.Nazir Niazmand Qureshi from Canada.

The guests in the webinar were Prof.Dr. Anis Ahmad (VC Riphah International University), Prof. Dr. Rashid Aftab, Director, RIPHAH institute of Public Policy, Sardar Abdul Hameed Khan, Ex Justice Supreme Court, Prof.Dr Asma Khawaja, Department of Strategic Studies, Prof.Dr Suhail Abdullah Malik, Prof. Dr.M. Yaqub Wani, Dr. Sarwat Raoof,Dr.Sadia Anwar Pasha, Adv Raffia Salani and Adv.Nabeela Ershad.

The event was organized on the observance of one year when India abrogated article 370 and 35-A, divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir and forcefully annexed the Jammu as Union Territory against the UNSC