‘Article 370’: Film release based on the situation of lockdown in the occupied valley

Pakistani film writer and director Ibrahim Baloch has released a short film ‘Article 370’ based on the lockdown situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The short film ‘Article 370’ has been released by digital entertainment platform C Prime on its YouTube channel.

“I started following the situation in Kashmir after India announced its decision and realized that it was primarily debated from a political perspective,” Baloch said on Tuesday. “I was more interested in the human side of the issue. So after doing some research, I came across stories of Kashmiri women in Srinagar who gave birth during the lockdown imposed by the Indian administration.”

Article 370 of India’s constitution promised special status to Jammu and Kashmir, providing a semblance of autonomy to the region. However, India revoked the provision last year, giving Baloch the idea of working on a story on the only Muslim-majority region under India’s rule.

Shot in the part of Kashmir administered by Pakistan and called Azad Kashmir, Article 370 focuses on the life of Gul-e-Rana, a married Kashmiri woman.

Due to Indian barbarism and severe lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir, the situation of Gul Rana’s life is deteriorating.

Article 370 is an emotional tale of heartbreak, sacrifices and attempts to get out of a catastrophic situation.