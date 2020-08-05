For the first time in the history of Test cricket, TV Umpire To Call Front-Foot No-balls

For the first time in the history of Test cricket, front-foot no-balls will be called by the TV umpire during the England-Pakistan series which begins on Wednesday (August 5).

According to the reports, the ICC has successfully tested this technology in the World Cup Super League event and the purpose of using the technology in this series is to test it for the future.

According to the report, the results of the Test series will be sent to the ICC Chief Executive Committee, which will decide whether the technology can be used for the Test Championship on a permanent basis.

The system of TV umpire calling front-foot no-ball was recently introduced as part of the ICC World Cup Super League, which began with the just-concluded England-Ireland series.

The ICC has also confirmed on social media that the technology will be used during the Test series between Pakistan and England with the support of both the teams.