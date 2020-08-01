Rebels down Force in extra time to win Australian grudge match

MELBOURNE: Isi Naisarani barged over for a try in extra time to hand the Melbourne Rebels a 25-20 win over the Western Force in a Super Rugby AU grudge match in Sydney on Friday. Axed from Super Rugby three years ago, the Force were desperate to beat the Rebels who survived in their place after Rugby Australia put both teams on the chopping block during the 2017 season. The Force fought bravely to push the game at Leichhardt Oval into ‘Super Time’, but the Rebels forwards made a fierce drive to the line, allowing number eight Naisarani to dive over from a metre out. It was the Rebels’ second Super Time of the domestic competition, having been held to an 18-18 draw by the Queensland Reds as both teams failed to produce a winning score. Although competitive again, the Perth-based Force remain winless from four games and frustrated to have let the game slip from their grasp.