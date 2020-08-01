Murad chairs meeting to discuss post-rains situation in Karachi

Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Friday chaired a meeting on situation caused in Karachi after torrential monsoon rains. During the meeting, the CM said that advanced irrigation system should be used to drain the water and clean sewerages in the metropolis. Provincial ministers, Karachi corps commander and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman among others attended the meeting. Earlier, Pakistan Army was called in by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to assist the civil administration of Karachi in dealing with rain-related situation. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that the federal government is fully focused on Karachi and NDMA and FWO officials have already reached Karachi on the directive of the PM.