Eid, Haj and SOPs

Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam, is being observed with simplicity and the smallest number possible in Saudi Arabia, while Muslims across the world are marking Eidul Azha observing precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus like observation of social distance and wearing face masks along with regular temperature checks. These measures will address the concerns of health experts about the risks of the spread of coronavirus during such religious festivals. Earlier in June, when the Saudi authorities announced the curtailing the number of pilgrims after it became evident that the coronavirus pandemic would hit the gathering, the reaction of the Ummah was exemplary. There was no outcry or criticism on the decision of the Saudi authorities and the Saudi government allowed only locals and foreigners living within the country to perform the pilgrimage and associated rites. The Pakistani government had to return the amount of more than 200,000 applicants who wanted to take up the holy journey. The applicants, though showed disappointment, they, however, accepted the decision with open heart. It was a sight to see that only 1,000 people performed the obligation of Haj by observing social distance and wearing face masks. Earlier, this Islamic event would be attended by more than two million worshippers. The Saudi government’s decision must be lauded as under these circumstances, it was the best ever solution.

The events of Haj in Saudi Arabia and Eidul Azha across the world, in the times of the pandemic, offer food for thought for the Muslim world. We remember that in the earlier days of the pandemic in Pakistan, when our government decided to impose lockdown restrictions on mosques to curtail the spread of the virus, the reaction of the public was not worthy. Despite the fact that during the pandemic, mosques around the world, including the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madina, remained out of bounds for the public for mass gathering, the Pakistani public showed defiance to the restrictions. Later on, religious events such as Yum-e-Ali and Eidul Fitr were again the occasions when the massive violations of the SOPs were observed. Now, when the number of coronavirus is falling in Pakistan, thanks to the government’s smart lockdown policies and public cooperation, the pace should not be defied due to the mass gatherings on Eidul Azha. The public should observe the Eid days with simplicity and by minimizing social interaction. Once we reach the zero case point, we will have great joy on the next Eidul Azha. *