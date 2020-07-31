NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker urge the nation to follow true spirit of sacrifice on Eid Ul Adha

Speaker Asad Qaiser and Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker National Assembly felicitated the whole nation on this Eid Ul Adha.

They urged the nation to celebrate this Eid with simplicity as the nation was facing Potential threat of COVID-19. Both the leaders said that collectively we can save our dear ones just by following health guidelines and SOPs formulated to combat this disease. They expressed these views in their message to their countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha which is being celebrated on Saturday across the country.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that this day reminds us about the sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim AS who submitted himself before the Will of Allah to sacrifice his son Hazrat Ismail AS. He said that on this occasion of happiness, we must not forget our needy brothers and help them with open heart. He said that we should not hesitate to sacrifice our dearest possession in the cause of Allah.

The Speaker said that on this occasion we as nation should not forget the hardships of our Kashmiri brethren who have been under severe lockdown since 5th August of last year. He said that Kashmiris have been deprived of their basic rights and even are not allowed to offer prayers and their religious days. He said that day is not far when Kashmiris struggle for their self-determination will bear the fruit of freedom. He resolved that we would continue to support Kashmiris at all forums.

Referring to the grave threat of COVID-19, the Speaker National Assembly said that Pakistani nation is fighting COVID disease bravely. He remarked that there is a great need to follow SOPs on this Eid.

Deputy Speaker National Qasim Khan Suri While felicitating the nation and said that this day reminds us about great sacrifice and urged to have spirit for sacrifice to help our needy brethren. He said that Kashmiris have been facing brutalities of Indian with bravery. He stressed on the need to follow COVID-19 related SOPs to combat this disease. He urged the UNO and international community to take stock of the situation in Kashmir.