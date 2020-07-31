Trump floats delaying presidential election

President Donald Trump raised the idea of delaying the United States presidential elections scheduled to be held on 3rd November later this year.

The idea was immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress – the sole branch of government with the authority to make such a change.

Both critics and allies dismissed the notion as an unserious attempt to distract from devastating economic news. Legal experts warned that his repeated attacks could undermine his supporters’ faith in the election process.

Trump’s statement on Twitter comes as the United States is enduring a multi-pronged crisis – a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 150,000 lives, a crippling recession sparked by the outbreak, and nationwide protests against police violence and racism.

Republicans and Democrats criticized a proposed delay, while election experts noted a president does not have the legal power to change the date of an election.

Others suggested Trump is seeking to sow doubt about the election results or distract from a new government report that found a historic contraction in the nation’s economy.