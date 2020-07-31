Bilawal Bhutto demands no-confidence motion against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded a no-confidence motion against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal said that he would discuss the no-confidence motion against the speaker in the opposition APC. Today, the role of the Speaker has endorsed our position.

He said that the government did not want the opposition to talk about these bills. We will try to bring the opposition parties on one page. A non-controversial bill was also made controversial. These people are using FATF to empower themselves.

Bilawal said that problems were arising due to ego and dictatorial thinking of the government. The government’s attitude will increase public problems. The demands of FATF are related to Pakistan, we will meet them.

Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto said that you cannot silence my opposition. Asif Zardari initially said that NAB and economy cannot go hand in hand. We are not interested in any NRO. The government wants the opposition not to speak in the House.

He said that he wanted to make it clear that the NAB Ordinance has been brought by PTI. What the government is doing today is beyond comprehension. They will not be deprived of their rights by government threats and propaganda.

Bilawal said that the government had taken action against BRT, Malam Jabba, sugar and wheat scandals. Shehzad Akbar declared his property 2 years later.

“We are facing charges but you are hiding behind the stay order”.

He said that Imran Khan was protecting the corruption of his advisers. Imran Khan himself has received the highest amnesty. The noise of the NRO is actually being hidden from the NRO.

Bilawal Bhutto said that how can one be prevented from reading proxy in the name of Islam. How to ban books. The Punjab Assembly needs to review the legislation. Censorship is not in Pakistan’s interest.