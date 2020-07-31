Pakistan to get PUBG’s official discord server

Popular online game (PUBG) has launched an official discord server for Pakistan.

Pakistan and most of the community relies on Facebook groups, Twitter pages, and other social media platforms to socialize and find squads to play with.

Through this, the players can get the latest news on PUBG, chat with other players, share bug reports and feedback, share memes and your own content, find groups to play with, and much more.

Last month, PUBG Mobile also launched official Pakistani servers for players to play on with better connections and less lag. Unfortunately, the recent PTA ban has forced everyone to play on overseas servers via VPNs.