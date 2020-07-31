Rangers and police conduct search operations in 3 Sindh jails

In consideration of recent terrorist activities and imminent threat Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and Sindh Police conducted search operations in three jails in the province.

According to the reports, different wings of the paramilitary force participated in search operations in Central Jail Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

The law enforcement agencies personnel thoroughly searched the barracks and cells in prisons along with the bomb disposal squad and sniffing dogs.

Several prohibited items including television sets, daggers, scissors, USBs, memory cards, MP5s, lighters, nail cutters and heaters were recovered in search operation.

Rangers and police also checked entry and exit points and other security arrangements in jails, spokesperson said.