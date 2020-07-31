Indian cinemas to remain closed all summer due to the coronavirus

Indian cinephiles will have to wait until at least August 31 to hit their favorite movie theaters, according to a statement from Amit Shah, the Indian Home Minister, on Wednesday, July 29. The decision comes as more than 50,000 new cases were declared in the country in 24 hours. India will enter phase three of the end of its nationwide lockdown on August 1, meaning that establishments across many sectors will be authorized to reopen. However, the Indian population will have to wait to see new releases on the big screen. Home Minister Shah has released a message stating that cinemas, municipal swimming pools, bars, theaters, amusement parks, auditoriums and concert arenas will not be part of the current reopening plan. It’s a big disappointment for industry professionals already hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, as they had expected a progressive reopening starting August 1.