Concerted, stable steps taken to provide relief to people on Eid: Nasir Shah

Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government, Forests and Wildlife and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that all agencies concerned have taken concerted and stable steps under a joint strategy to provide relief to the people on the occasion of Eid. He said this in a statement issued here today. He said that all the local body and district administration officers would be present in the field to solve the problems and grievances of the people. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the leaves of officers and employees of all concerned local bodies has been cancelled. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that giving relief to the people is the first priority of the Sindh government. He said that the concerned staff would be on constant patrol to ensure timely disposal of the remains and the district administration would play an important role in coordination among all the concerned agencies.

The Sindh Local Government Minister said that in case of any extraordinary situation on the occasion of Eid, the district administration would take steps with the law enforcement agencies. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that people should approach the control room of the concerned Deputy Commissioner in any difficult situation. The Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information said that special instructions have been issued by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to provide relief to the people on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that all the local body officers would be mobilized to implement the orders of the Chairman and Chief Minister Sindh.