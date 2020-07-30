Punjab CM chairs meeting to review performance of housing department

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of the housing department.

The CM approved to gradually expand the rainwater’s underground storage project in other districts so that stored water could be utilized for horticulture and drinking purposes after purification and directed the housing department to take steps in this regard. He said the underground storage tank facility at Lawrence Road is very useful as it can store 14 lakh gallon water for subsequent use.

The CM stated that a new sewerage line will be constructed from Larek Colony to Gulshan Ravi with an estimated cost of 14 billion rupees. Meanwhile, the government is also working on a surface water treatment plant in the provincial metropolis with a cost of around 21 billion rupees, he added. He said the business plan has been devised so that WASAs could operate according to new requirements. A horticulture academy will also be set up in Lahore to train the people about the intricate art of garden cultivation and management, he said.

He directed that construction of houses under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program should be started soon and the private sector will be provided with every necessary facility in this regard. He added that provision of clean drinking water projects under Aab Pak Authority be moved forward speedily as access to clean water is the fundamental right of every citizen. Around six billion rupees are earmarked for Aab Pak Authority so that citizens may remain safe from water-borne diseases, he said. The housing department should complete its public welfare projects within a stipulated period, the CM added. Earlier, the housing secretary briefed that 420 water supply and sanitation schemes have been completed.

Housing Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rashid, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Chief Secretary, Chairman Provincial Taskforce for Affordable Housing Yaqoob Tahir Izhar, General Secretary (PTAH) Atif Ayub Meo and others attended the meeting.

The PTI government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is working day and night to completely extirpate corruption from the society. This was stated by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued here on Thursday. He asserted the incumbent government has promoted the norm of transparency in government affairs and expressed the satisfaction that PTI’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption has yielded positive results. The government has taken several measures to eliminate corruption and promote a culture of merit and transparency, he added. The credit of decreasing corruption and promotion of the culture of transparency goes to the incumbent government, the CM added.

During the previous tenures, corruption and plunder ravaged the country and corrupt elements took personal benefits while the country went bankrupt. There is no room for corrupt elements in the new Pakistan and transparent Pakistan is the agenda of the incumbent government, he emphasised. It is satisfying that transparent policies of the PTI-led government are also acknowledged at the world level, added Usman Buzdar. The CM reiterated that the PTI has come into power with the agenda of accountability of the corrupt and elimination of corruption and vowed that this will be accomplished. Pakistan will achieve such destination of progress and prosperity under Prime Minister which was dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CM concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed the deep sense of sorrow over the death of Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gillani, Sajada Nasheen Darga Aalia Golrah Sharif. In a message, the CM has paid tributes to the religious services of Pir Shah Abdul Haq Gillani and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.