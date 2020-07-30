Welfare of martyrs’ families one of top priorities: Punjab IGP

Inspector General of Punjab Police Shoaib Dastgir has said that police officers and personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, public service and security of people are valuable assets of police department and national heroes and welfare of martyrs families is one of the top priorities and department will use all available resources for this purpose. He further said that Punjab Police will never forget its brave martyrs who put the safety and service of the citizens before their own lives. He further said that as Additional IG Welfare and Finance in recent past, I have also contributed in formulating the shahuda package for the welfare of the families of the martyrs and in recognition of the martyrs ‘sacrifices, Punjab Police celebrates Police Martyrs’ Day on August 4th every year with great spirit and enthusiasm. It is a day when the department pays tribute to its brave sons and renews its commitment to serve and protect the public in every situation. He expressed these views while addressing a function held at the Central Police Office today in solidarity with the families of the martyred police personnel.

In the ceremony families of 15 martyrs of Lahore Police including Mohammad Azam seemab, Waris Ali, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Siddique, Waqas Ali, Tipu Farid, Mohammad Ramzan, Mohammad Idrees, Mohammad Saeed, Shaukat Ali, Mohammad Asif, Shabbir Hussain, Niaz Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed and Qamar Shehzad were invited and IG Punjab also gave Eid gifts and cash to all of them from the department. Talking to the families of the martyrs, the IG Punjab said that today’s function is reaffirmation of the commitment of the Police Department to stand by your side and not leave any of the families of its martyrs alone at any stage of their lives.

He further said that the police officers and officials always prefer the official commitments over the happiness of their families on all occasions of National and religious festival and give priority to the safety of the citizens. He added that during the Corona epidemic, the police force has performed its duties in the spirit of service and professionalism which has been fully appreciated at the government and public level and the police force will continue to serve the people in the same spirit in the future. The function was hosted by SP Headquarters Lahore Jameel Zafar while other officers including CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed were also present on the occasion.