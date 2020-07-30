Rauf, Amir set to join Pakistan squad after testing negative for Covid-19

LAHORE: Fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf have been declared fit to join Pakistan squad in England after testing negative twice, a spokesman for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday. Amir had left for England on July 24 and was in quarantine for five days, as per the host country’s rule. He was tested twice during this period, which turned out negative. Pakistan will play three Tests and as many Twenty20 matches against England. Rauf, who is currently in Pakistan and had to stay back after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, tested negative twice, on Monday and Wednesday, the PCB official said. He is expected to travel to England over the weekend.

Rauf was among the 10 players who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and were unable to travel with the squad in June. Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Kashif Bhatti, Shadab Khan and Haider Ali were also diagnosed with the virus. Shadab, Hafeez, Hasnain, Zaman, Rizwan and Wahab were allowed to travel to England soon after, once they recovered from the virus. Bhatti, Rauf, Ali and Imran were unable to join the squad as they had tested positive again. Earlier this month, Bhatti also joined the squad after his tests results came out negative.

Rauf had undergone six Covid-19 tests until July 20, out of which five were positive. There was one negative result, but according to regulations he needed to successive negative results to be considered eligible to travel to join the Pakistan squad. He remained asymptomatic the entire time. While Rauf was struggling to clear his test, chief selector and head coach Misbah ul Haq called up Amir back. Amir had earlier pulled out of the tour due to a clash with the expected dates of the birth of his child, but made himself available after his wife gave birth earlier this month. But Amir’s presence with the side does not sideline Rauf, who remains part of the PCB’s plans for the T20I series. Rauf was originally picked for white-ball cricket, but he had expressed an ambition to play Tests. His chance to do that in England during this series was hampered by repeated positive results for Covid-19 that didn’t allow him to join the squad in time. The Pakistan management has already named a 20-man Test squad which Rauf is not a part of. He is, however, a part of the T20 set-up, with the first T20I scheduled for August 28 in Manchester.

Series itinerary:

Aug 1: Travel to Manchester

Aug 5-9: First Test (Old Trafford, Manchester)

Aug 10: Travel to Southampton

Aug 13-17: Second Test (Ageas Bowl, Southampton)

Aug 21-25 Aug: Third Test (Ageas Bowl, Southampton)

Aug 26: Travel to Manchester

Aug 28: First T20 International (Old Trafford)

Aug 30: Second T20 International (Old Trafford)

Sept 1: Third T20 International (Old Trafford)

Sept 2: Departure for Lahore.