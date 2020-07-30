Price of petroleum products likely to increase from August 1

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) recommended the government an increase of Rs 7 per litre in the petrol price and Rs 9.50 per litre in the High Speed Diesel (HSD) price. OGRA has recommended increase in prices of all the petroleum products including Motor Spirit (MS-Petrol-92 RON), HSD, Super Kerosen Oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO). As per recommended hike, the price of Motor Spirit (MS-Petrol-92 RON) will go up to Rs 107.11 per litre from the existing Rs 100.11 per litre, HSD will go up to 110.96 per litre from the existing Rs 101.46 per litre. Similarly, the price of SKO will increase to Rs 65.32 from the existing Rs 59.32 per litre and the price of LDO will go up to Rs 62.21 from the existing Rs 56.21 per litre.