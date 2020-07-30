Pakistan will benefit a lot in future from this England tour: Wasim Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan believes that Pakistan cricket will benefit a lot from this tour of England in the future. “I have been asked several times, that will there be any benefit for us in the future, I’m sure there will be. It has gone down well with England,” Wasim said while speaking in the 24th edition of the PCB Podcast about the board’s decision to send the men’s cricket team to England. “We haven’t struck a deal with England and this was not the right time to do that. There will be discussions with the ECB in the future, of course, they will do the right thing,” Wasim added.

Wasim stressed again on the importance of solidarity for the game among boards which is affected by COVID-19 financially just like other sports. “We are making decisions not only for Pakistan but also for world cricket. Starting cricket again is also financially important. Cricket is right on the edge and it should be understood that if cricket is not played in the next 6 months, the ICC and boards will suffer financial loss. Showing solidarity is important,” he added. Wasim revealed that according to impartial feedback they have received, the boys have loved the arrangements in England. The coaching staff’s role in training has also been fantastic. “The boys are loving it according to feedback received. The coaching staff led by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq have worked fantastically. Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed have said that the boys’ focus is on cricket as there is no other distraction,” he added. It must be noted here that Pakistan and England will play three Tests against England in a bio-secure environment. The Test series will be followed by the T20Is series consists of as many matches.